10 Actresses Who Could Inherit the Harley Quinn Role

Harley Quinn has become an emblematic figure within the DC Universe, capturing the hearts of comic book aficionados and film buffs alike. Margot Robbie’s portrayal brought a vibrancy and complexity to the character that has set a high bar. The buzz around who might next step into Harley Quinn’s shoes is palpable, with fans eager to speculate on the actresses who could inherit this iconic role. Let’s explore ten talented actresses who could bring their unique flair to Harley Quinn’s chaotic charm.

Florence Pugh Could Embrace Harley’s Intensity

Florence Pugh has demonstrated a remarkable ability to dive into complex characters, as seen in her performance in 'Midsommar'. Her portrayal of a traumatized student in this pastoral horror film reveals her capacity for depth and intensity, qualities essential for embodying Harley Quinn.

Her early acting ventures, such as the lead role in ‘Lady Macbeth’, have garnered critical acclaim, showcasing her talent for playing characters with dark undertones. Her breakout came in 2016 with the lead role in Lady Macbeth, a dark 19th-century period drama: she portrayed a young wife who is stuck in an unhappy marriage to someone twice her age and escapes from her situation through an affair with a local workingman and a series of murders. This ability to portray layered characters suggests Pugh could bring a nuanced depth to Harley Quinn.

Samara Weaving Could Capture Harley’s Dark Humor

With her roots in horror-comedy, Samara Weaving has shown she can balance terror with laughs, a mix that defines Harley Quinn's character. Her role in 'The Babysitter' highlighted her as a force within the genre. I wanted to make sure that it wasn't going to be another sort of scream queen, Weaving said about her approach to the character.

Weaving noted that Grace’s backstory sets her up as a ‘scrappy’ survivor. This scrappiness and Weaving’s rising star status make her an intriguing candidate for the role of Harley Quinn.

Zoë Kravitz Has Proven Her DC Character Chops

Zoë Kravitz's recent stint as Catwoman has already left an indelible mark on the DC Universe. Her portrayal was not only praised for its complexity but also for Kravitz's ability to infuse the character with quiet power. Kravitz achieved star status with her portrayal of Catwoman in the 2022 blockbuster The Batman. This experience makes her a compelling choice for Harley Quinn.

Kravitz is known for portraying multifaceted, quietly powerful women, making her well-suited to take on another complex DC character like Harley Quinn.

Anya Taylor-Joy Could Offer an Enigmatic Harley

The magnetic performances of Anya Taylor-Joy, particularly in 'The Queen's Gambit', have showcased her captivating screen presence. Taylor-Joy gave an incredible performance that cemented her as an extraordinary talent, demonstrating astonishing range as she moved between humor and genuine anguish. Her acting prowess suggests she could offer an enigmatic take on Harley Quinn.

Anya’s breakout role in ‘The Witch’ exemplifies her ability to navigate complex characters, setting a strong foundation for potentially playing Harley Quinn.

Emma Stone Could Unleash Harley’s Emotional Range

Emma Stone's diverse resume speaks volumes about her readiness for Harley Quinn. From zany humor in 'Zombieland' to smart comedy in 'Friends with Benefits', Stone has showcased her comedic chops. Her Oscar-winning performance in 'La La Land' displayed not only comedy but also emotional depth and dedication.

I was equal parts anxious and loud, Stone once remarked, reflecting the emotional range necessary for playing the multifaceted nature of Harley Quinn.

Kaitlyn Dever Shows Promise With Dramatic Depth

Kaitlyn Dever's dramatic skills were put on full display in 'Unbelievable', where she played a survivor of assault. This role earned Dever critical acclaim and demonstrated her ability to handle emotionally charged performances. Such is Dever's ability to shape-shift her mannerisms and sensibilities, each character stands singularly, joined by the actor's relatability and empathy. Her dramatic chops suggest she could tackle Harley Quinn's emotional layers effectively.

Margaret Qualley Could Bring Charisma to Harley

The charisma that Margaret Qualley brought to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was significant enough to earn acclaim and award nominations. Qualley has worked with top directors like Quentin Tarantino and Spike Jonze, experiences that could translate well into capturing the essence of Harley Quinn. Now starring in Netflix's miniseries 'Maid', Qualley continues to demonstrate her range and presence on screen.

Vanessa Kirby Could Offer Nuanced Performance as Harley

Vanessa Kirby's award-winning performance in 'Pieces of a Woman' revealed her commitment to authentically presenting complex emotions, making her portrayal deeply impactful. This dedication indicates she could bring a nuanced performance to Harley Quinn, offering depth beyond the character's chaotic exterior. I really wanted the audience to be with Martha fully through that experience, Kirby stated about her role, showing how she immerses herself into characters.

Hailee Steinfeld Brings Youthful Energy to Potential Roles

The youthful energy that Hailee Steinfeld brought to roles such as Kate Bishop in 'Hawkeye' aligns well with Harley Quinn's vivacious spirit. Steinfeld has shown versatility across genres from drama ('True Grit') to action ('Bumblebee'), indicating she could offer a fresh perspective on Harley Quinn for younger audiences.

Saoirse Ronan Could Embody Complex Nature of Harley

Saoirse Ronan's impressive array of performances from period dramas like 'Brooklyn' to contemporary tales like 'Lady Bird' has earned her multiple Academy Award nominations. Her ability to dive into complex characters showcases potential for embodying Harley Quinn's intricate personality and emotional journey. Ronan's strong portrayals hint at a capability that could translate well into the role of Harley Quinn.

In conclusion, each actress mentioned carries distinctive qualities that could breathe new life into the role of Harley Quinn. Their previous work displays not only their talent but also their potential compatibility with the complex nature inherent to this beloved character.

